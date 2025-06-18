National Basketball Association Jeremiah Fears NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Jeremiah Fears.

Scouting Report

Fears is a combo guard that can help any team with his offensive skill-set. He is one the safest options in the draft. One thing he'll need to improve on is his three-point shooting, as he only shot 28% beyond the arc.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Fears going to the Utah Jazz as the #5 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"The 18-year-old skipped his senior year of high school, stepped foot into Norman and helped the Sooners get to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 17/4/4 per game. Utah needs help, and while Fears had some shooting and turnover concerns in his lone year of college, the amount of great things he did and a willingness to defend with close to two steals per game are cause for me to say he’d be a terrific pick at No. 5. "

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Fears going to the Jazz. Here's McIntyre:

"Could he be their modern-day John Stockton? The Jazz have had point guard issues since trading Deron Williams. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George showed flashes last year, but both project more as combo guards."

