Jeremiah Fears NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Jeremiah Fears.

Scouting Report

Fears is a combo guard that can help any team with his offensive skill-set. He is one the safest options in the draft. One thing he'll need to improve on is his three-point shooting, as he only shot 28% beyond the arc.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Fears going to the Utah Jazz as the #5 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"The 18-year-old skipped his senior year of high school, stepped foot into Norman and helped the Sooners get to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 17/4/4 per game. Utah needs help, and while Fears had some shooting and turnover concerns in his lone year of college, the amount of great things he did and a willingness to defend with close to two steals per game are cause for me to say he’d be a terrific pick at No. 5. "

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Fears going to the Jazz. Here's McIntyre:

"Could he be their modern-day John Stockton? The Jazz have had point guard issues since trading Deron Williams. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George showed flashes last year, but both project more as combo guards."

Strengths

  • Upside
  • Court Vision
  • Ball Handler

2024-25 College Stats

