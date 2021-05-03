National Basketball Association Celtics star Jayson Tatum caught fire in April, and so did his son, Deuce 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the temperature is heating up, so is the play of one of the NBA's premier young stars.

Jayson Tatum has already established himself as one of the brightest talents in the league, but he has managed to take his game to another level as the playoffs approach for the Boston Celtics.

Look no further than the incredible hot streak Tatum put together in April. For the month, he averaged 29.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range.

Thank you for being a loyal user of the FOX Sports app and helping to make it a 2021 Webby Award nominee for Best Sports App. If you're enjoying the experience, we'd love your vote so we can take home the hardware.

If those numbers weren't impressive enough, Tatum put together some individual games during the month that were absolutely eye-popping.

For starters, how about a 60-point outing April 30 that sparked a 32-point comeback victory against the San Antonio Spurs?

That performance was so impressive that longtime Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman, who has called more than 3,000 Celtics games in his career, said it was one of the five greatest games he has ever witnessed.

For most players, the specialness of such a monster performance might be difficult to describe, but Tatum knew exactly why this performance was so meaningful: His son, Deuce, was there to experience it.

Deuce Tatum is only 3 years old, but he is beginning to make a name for himself alongside his father. In some instances, he has even become the main attraction.

Look no further than All-Star weekend in Atlanta, when Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made it a point of emphasis to spend some time with Deuce.

Or how about Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul taking the time to take a picture with Deuce after a game against the Celtics?

The more Tatum produces on the court, the greater the chance that Deuce will be close behind, producing magical moments of his own.

For such moments to keep happening, the Celtics will need to continue their winning ways from April, when they went 11-4. They are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but they sit just two games behind the fourth-seeded New York Knicks.

If Tatum continues his hot shooting through the last two weeks of the regular season, there is a chance that he could carry this team through the play-in round and comfortably into the playoffs.

That also means, of course, that there will be a chance for more Deuce content. That would be a victory for everybody.

For more up-to-date news on all things Boston Celtics, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.