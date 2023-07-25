National Basketball Association Jaylen Brown, Celtics reportedly agree to 5-year, $304 million supermax contract Published Jul. 25, 2023 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jaylen Brown will sign the biggest contract in NBA history.

The star wing has agreed to terms on a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, according to multiple reports. The contract includes a trade kicker but is fully guaranteed and doesn't have a player option, The Athletic reported. Previous reports indicated that both sides were haggling over the inclusion of a possible trade kicker and player option.

Brown is coming off the best season of his seven-year career. He scored 26.6 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season, earning him second-team All-NBA honors that made him eligible to receive a supermax extension this offseason.

The Celtics have been among one of the league's top teams since they drafted Brown with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft, reaching the conference finals five times and the NBA Finals once.

Brown was entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed ahead of the 2019-20 season, meaning this contract will run through the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

