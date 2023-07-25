National Basketball Association
Jaylen Brown, Celtics reportedly agree to 5-year, $304 million supermax contract
National Basketball Association

Jaylen Brown, Celtics reportedly agree to 5-year, $304 million supermax contract

Published Jul. 25, 2023 11:20 a.m. ET

Jaylen Brown will sign the biggest contract in NBA history.

The star wing has agreed to terms on a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, according to multiple reports. The contract includes a trade kicker but is fully guaranteed and doesn't have a player option, The Athletic reported. Previous reports indicated that both sides were haggling over the inclusion of a possible trade kicker and player option. 

Brown is coming off the best season of his seven-year career. He scored 26.6 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season, earning him second-team All-NBA honors that made him eligible to receive a supermax extension this offseason. 

The Celtics have been among one of the league's top teams since they drafted Brown with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft, reaching the conference finals five times and the NBA Finals once. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown was entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed ahead of the 2019-20 season, meaning this contract will run through the end of the 2028-29 campaign. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's World Cup power rankings: USA stays on top; Philippines vaults after win

Women's World Cup power rankings: USA stays on top; Philippines vaults after win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes