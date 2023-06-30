James Harden's next team odds, lines, including Rockets, Clippers, Lakers Published Jun. 30, 2023 11:33 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA Free Agency is upon us, and some of the league's biggest players are deciding where to take their talents next season.

On Thursday, James Harden reportedly picked up his $35.6 million option with the Philadelphia 76ers making it easier to facilitate a trade. As soon as that happened, fans and bettors started speculating where the 10-time All-Star might land next season.

And as the stars go, oftentimes, the odds move with them.

Chris Paul's trade to the Warriors shortened Golden State's odds slightly, and Bradley Beal's move to the Suns caused a big shift in Phoenix's title odds. Will The Beard impact his new team's odds like Paul and Beal?

Let's dive into the hypothetical odds for Harden's next team:

JAMES HARDEN NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Houston Rockets +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Los Angeles Clippers : +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

New York Knicks: +300 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Los Angeles Lakers : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Phoenix Suns +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*odds as of 6/30/2023

The team with the shortest odds to land Harden is the Houston Rockets. Rumors have swirled this offseason that the organization will make a splash by signing big free agents. If so, Harden, plus some new big names, could make the Rockets a formidable foe in the West.

The Los Angeles Clippers come in with the second-best hypothetical odds to land at +200. LAC is hoping to build its own version of a Big 3 by adding him to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem. If James goes to Los Angeles, the Clippers' title odds will shorten immediately. And if Leonard and George can stay healthy, LAC could be worth a futures sprinkle.

Similarly, the Lakers — a team with +600 odds to snag Harden — are looking for a star guard to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis and create their own Big 3. Since Damian Lillard to LAL looks like it's not in the cards, Harden could be a great addition to a team that desperately needs another scorer/ facilitator. Could James be the missing piece that helps the Lakers get back into the Finals next season?

So where will Harden end up playing in 2023? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest on one of the top stories of the NBA offseason.

