James Harden shines in Philadelphia 76ers debut

James Harden made his much-anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and he did not disappoint.

The ex-Net, who was swapped for Ben Simmons in a five-player trade two weeks ago, impressed in the Sixers' 133-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden finished with 27 points (5-7 from 3-point range), eight rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes. He meshed well with star Joel Embiid, who put up 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on the night.

The Sixers now have 23 more regular-season games for Harden to build chemistry with his new team before the postseason arrives. Harden and the 76ers host Simmons and the Nets on March 10.

Here are the top moments from Harden's debut with Philly.

Harden in the house!

The 10-time NBA All-Star got loose with his new teammates before tip-off at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Silky smooth

Harden didn't waste any time getting in on the action.

His first shot attempt came at the 8:43 mark in the first – an and-one drive to the hoop, through contact.

Just like that, Harden helped ignite a 15-0 run that gave the Sixers an early 10-point lead.

Heating up

How about this dime from Harden to Tobias Harris?

10/10.

The Sixers led 34-25 at the end of the first, five points coming from Harden.

Raining 3s

Harden drained his first shot from distance — a 22-foot jumper — in the second with help from Harris.

Danger Zone

Harden and Tyrese Maxey in transition is dangerous.

For old times sake

Harden showed out with his signature move just ahead of the break as the Sixers extended their lead to 65-49.

Keep 'em coming

In the third quarter, Harden nailed a 26-foot step back jumper — his first basket of the second half.

And he made a little history in the process.

Finishing strong

Harden kept it up in the fourth, assisting his teammates left and right …

… And hitting back-to-back shots from distance to close things out and seal the deal for Philly.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Friday's game:

