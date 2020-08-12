National Basketball Association Greek Freak Suspended For Headbutt 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season after being handed a one-game suspension for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wager in Tuesday night’s matchup between the Bucks and Wizards.

The incident occurred midway through the second quarter after Wagner drew a charge against Antetokounmpo, who followed Wagner to the opposite end of the court, said something as he approached him, and then delivered the blow.



When asked about Tuesday's headbutting incident, Antetokounmpo said that he wasn’t directly frustrated with Wagner.

It is unclear if the Greek Freak would have suited up for Thursday’s final seeding game against Memphis, due to the Bucks already locking up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the suspension does have massive implications for the Grizzlies. If Memphis beats Milwaukee, the Grizzlies will automatically qualify for the play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Bucks meanwhile, might be fortunate their superstar will only miss the regular season finale. FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe addressed the incident on Wednesday’s airing of Undisputed, saying that he believes Antetokounmpo deserves a two-game suspension.

As it turns out, Antetokounmpo will be eligible for the Bucks' opening round playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic, with the Eastern Conference seeding and matchups locked in as of Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo concludes the 2019-20 NBA season averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is considered the frontrunner to take home his second consecutive NBA MVP Award.

