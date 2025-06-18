Egor Demin NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats
With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Egor Demin.
Scouting Report
Another player whose stock really rose after a Sweet 16 run in the tournament, the Moscow-born player is a 6'9 point forward. He's also another player who needs to improve his shooting, hitting just 27.3% of his shots from three.
Latest Projections
John Fanta’s latest mock has Demin going to the Brooklyn Nets as the #8 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:
"The Nets hold four of the top 27 picks in this draft. They’ll aim to start the night with a lead playmaker on the perimeter, unless they feel really strongly about Frenchman Noa Essengue or Duke’s Khaman Maluach. Look for them to take Demin here, a 6-9 guard who uses his size and skill to be one of the best creators and passers in this draft class. Denim’s shooting is of concern, but there’s reason to believe that it can be developed, and the ball is on a string for him in pick-and-roll situations."
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Demin going #9 to the Toronto Raptors. Here's McIntyre:
"This pick seems to be for sale. Perhaps the Raptors want to rent Kevin Durant without extending him to make a run at the playoffs. A tall, long point guard with great vision should for sure go in the top 10, but there are still questions about his shooting (27% on 3-pointers)."
Strengths
- Court Vision
- Ball Handler
- Upside
2024-25 College Stats
-
-
