National Basketball Association
egor demin nba draft
National Basketball Association

Egor Demin NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Updated Jun. 23, 2025 10:55 a.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Egor Demin.

Scouting Report

Another player whose stock really rose after a Sweet 16 run in the tournament, the Moscow-born player is a 6'9 point forward. He's also another player who needs to improve his shooting, hitting just 27.3% of his shots from three.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Demin going to the Brooklyn Nets as the #8 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"The Nets hold four of the top 27 picks in this draft. They’ll aim to start the night with a lead playmaker on the perimeter, unless they feel really strongly about Frenchman Noa Essengue or Duke’s Khaman Maluach. Look for them to take Demin here, a 6-9 guard who uses his size and skill to be one of the best creators and passers in this draft class. Denim’s shooting is of concern, but there’s reason to believe that it can be developed, and the ball is on a string for him in pick-and-roll situations."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Demin going #9 to the Toronto Raptors. Here's McIntyre:

"This pick seems to be for sale. Perhaps the Raptors want to rent Kevin Durant without extending him to make a run at the playoffs. A tall, long point guard with great vision should for sure go in the top 10, but there are still questions about his shooting (27% on 3-pointers)."

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd
Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski joins Colin Cowherd to break down what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect.
ADVERTISEMENT

Strengths

  • Court Vision
  • Ball Handler
  • Upside

2024-25 College Stats

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Ace Bailey Falls to No. 4

2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Ace Bailey Falls to No. 4

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes