Eastern Conference finals: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics by the numbers
Only the top two remain in the Eastern Conference — the top-seeded Miami Heat and the second-seeded Boston Celtics.
Let's peek into the historical and statistical comparisons between the Heat and Celtics:
Matchup: This is the 13th time since 2000 that the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds face each other in the Eastern Conference finals. The two-seed has won nine of the last 12 matchups. Most recently, the second-seeded Toronto Raptors defeated the top-ranked Bucks 4-2 in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics won the season series against the Heat in the regular season, winning two of their three matchups.
MIAMI HEAT
108.4: The Heat had a 108.4 defensive rating in the regular season (fourth in the NBA) and a 104.6 defensive rating in the 2022 postseason (second-best).
28.7: Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 points per game in the postseason (fourth in the NBA).
.562: The Heat have the third-highest all-time playoff winning percentage.
6-0: The Heat are 6-0 in their last six conference finals appearances, dating back to 2006.
9: The Heat are making their ninth conference finals appearance (6-2 in their previous eight).
6-0: The Heat are 6-0 at home during this postseason.
2.1: Butler averages 2.1 steals per game this postseason, the most of any player.
40: Butler has two games with 40-plus points this postseason. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only two players with multiple 40-point games in this year's playoffs.
6-0: Kyle Lowry is expected to miss at least Game 1 with a hamstring injury. Miami is 6-0 in the playoffs without Lowry and went 12-7 without him during the regular season.
.604: Erik Spoelstra has a 93-61 (.604) record in the postseason.
93: Spoelstra's 93 career playoff wins as a head coach are eighth in NBA history. He's seven wins away from being the sixth head coach in NBA history to record 100 playoff wins.
BOSTON CELTICS
106.2: The Celtics had a 106.2 defensive rating in the regular season (best in the NBA) and have a 105.2 defensive rating in the postseason (third-best).
28.3: Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.3 points per game in the postseason (fifth in the NBA).
.569: The Celtics have the second-highest all-time playoff winning percentage.
0-4: The Celtics are 0-4 in their last four conference finals appearances, dating back to 2012.
21: The Celtics are making their 21st conference finals appearance (9-11 in their previous 20).
135: Al Horford has played in 135 career playoff games without a single NBA Finals appearance. Those 135 games are the most in NBA history by any player without a Finals appearance.
4-0: The Celtics are 4-0 this postseason when Grant Williams scores 10-plus points.
159: Boston has made 159 3s this postseason, the most of any Eastern Conference team (only trailing the Mavericks with 202).
7: Grant Williams made a career-high seven 3s in the Celtics' Game 7 win over Milwaukee. His seven 3s tied an NBA record for 3s made in a Game 7 (Stephen Curry has done it twice and Marcus Morris once).
.727: Udoka has an 8-3 (.727) record in the postseason.
1: If the Celtics advance, Udoka would be the first coach since Nick Nurse in 2018-19 to lead his team to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach.