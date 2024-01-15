National Basketball Association
Draymond Green returns to court against Grizzlies after serving 'indefinite' suspension
Jan. 15, 2024

Golden State forward Draymond Green returned to action Monday after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for his history of misconduct, the action coming after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.

Green didn't start the game, but entered with 6:10 left in the first quarter. His appearance drew a hearty set of boos from the Memphis faithful. There was a smaller than usual crowd at the game as the city dealt with about a half-foot of snow and temperatures in the teens.

Monday's appearance was Green's first action since the Dec. 12 game in which he spun around and struck Nurkic in the face. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2, which led to his ejection in the third quarter.

That blow led the league to hand down an indefinite suspension of Green on Dec. 14. League officials said the punishment was for the defensive stalwart's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." The ejection for hitting Green in the face was his 18th, most among NBA players.

Earlier this season, Green was suspended for five games after grabbing Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Asked before the game about Green's impact, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said part of what's been missing is communication on defense.

"He's our emotional leader, and he brings the fire and energy that we need," Kerr said. "We have a relatively quiet team, so his leadership is important to us."

Green was reinstated by the league on Jan. 3, but did not return to action until Monday in Memphis where the Warriors played the Grizzlies in the annual Martin Luther King Day game. The Warriors were 8-8 during the 16 games he missed in association with the suspension.

The 6-foot-6 forward averages 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Green met with counselors and representatives from the league, the Warriors organization and the National Basketball Players Association before he was allowed to return. The league said Green "demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to the standards expected of NBA players."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

