Draymond Green reportedly suspended indefinitely by NBA following Jusuf Nurkić slap
Draymond Green reportedly suspended indefinitely by NBA following Jusuf Nurkić slap

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 8:28 p.m. ET

The NBA is suspending Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green indefinitely, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday. The decision from the league comes a day after Green hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face in the Warriors' loss against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Green said in his postgame press conference on Tuesday that he "didn't intend to" hit Nurkic. Nurkic responded by saying "that brother needs help."

This is the second time Green has been suspended this season. Green was suspended five games in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock in the Warriors' In-Season Tournament opener.

Green, 33, has appeared in 15 games for the Warriors this season and averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Warriors are 10-13 and are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

This is a developing story.

Draymond Green
