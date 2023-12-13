National Basketball Association
Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face
National Basketball Association

Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 12:16 a.m. ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

It's been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November.

This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially because the league cited Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts when issuing its previous penalty.

Green and Nurkic were battling for position early in the third when the two got tangled. Green appeared to slightly lose his balance, but then inexplicably wheeled around and smacked Nurkic in the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurkic immediately crumpled to the ground but eventually got up and stayed in the game. The referees reviewed the play before calling Green for a Flagrant 2 foul, which causes an automatic ejection.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani and the 10 best free-agent sagas in sports: From Reggie White to Lionel Messi

Shohei Ohtani and the 10 best free-agent sagas in sports: From Reggie White to Lionel Messi

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes