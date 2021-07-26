National Basketball Association Free agent DeMar DeRozan stops by 'Club Shay Shay' to discuss NBA future 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Club Shay Shay" is back in business and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan kicked things off by delivering his truth regarding the next steps in his NBA journey.

Here's a hint: It's no longer about money.

"It's all about winning at this point," he said. "Going into my 13th season, seeing all of these guys competing for a championship. The ultimate goal is to always compete for a championship."

DeRozan has spent the last three seasons as a member of the San Antonio Spurs after being traded from the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 offseason.

He spent his first nine seasons in the NBA with the Raptors, where he earned each of his four All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors while helping the franchise become a consistent Eastern Conference powerhouse from 2014-2018.

He spoke about how hard it was to get past the trade when general manager Masai Ujiri called him to break the news.

"I was going to get something to eat and that's when I had got the word," he said. "That's when I told the dude pull the car over, I just got out and walked down the street. I think I sat in front of a Del Taco or Jack In the Box or something for 40 minutes."

But now as DeRozan enters free agency, which is set to begin on August 2, he is prepared for another change of scenery, and one of the things he is looking for in his next destination is a winning environment.

A potential landing spot for DeRozan, one that could offer him a shot to immediately compete for a championship while being close to home, is the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has an interest in possibly making that a reality.

DeRozan is from Los Angeles and went to Compton High School, so having the chance to play in his hometown would be a welcomed opportunity for him.

"At some point, you definitely want that opportunity, and if they want you, why not? It's a great opportunity," he said.

While speaking about his roots in Los Angeles, DeRozan also took the opportunity to tout his city as the current Mecca of basketball, which has become a hotbed for a number of elite NBA talents.

He used the Drew League, Los Angeles' premier Pro-Am league as an example of the city's pull.

"I believe so, especially after the lockout year, you can't beat it. If you go back and look at how many great players had come and they just had to come to be there and leave their mark. And you gotta bring your A-game, there have been plenty of NBA players that come through there and get embarrassed."

