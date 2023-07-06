National Basketball Association Dejounte Murray, Hawks agree to 4-year, $120 million extension Updated Jul. 6, 2023 7:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dejounte Murray has signed a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the Atlanta Hawks, The Athletic reported Thursday. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

Murray, 26, was previously set to enter the final season of a four-year, $64 million deal, which he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2019.

Atlanta acquired Murray and Jock Landale from San Antonio last June for forward Danillo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks (two unprotected and one protected) and a first-round pick swap. In his debut year with the Hawks, Murray averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.4/34.4/83.2.

The Hawks claimed the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the eventual conference-champion Miami Heat in the seven-eight play-in game. Atlanta then lost to the Boston Celtics in six games in Round 1.

Next season will be Atlanta's first full season with former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder at the helm, as it hired Snyder in February after firing Nate McMillan. Earlier this offseason, the Hawks selected Michigan wing Kobe Bufkin with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and traded forward John Collins to Utah for Rudy Gay and a second-round draft pick.

Murray has earned All-Star and All-Defensive honors once, respectively, and led the NBA in steals (two) in the 2021-22 season.

