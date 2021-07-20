Colin Cowherd examines potential trade partners for Damian Lillard
Rumors of discord are flying in the Pacific Northwest.
Damian Lillard, after eight seasons with the team that drafted him, seems to be unhappy about the current state of affairs with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Although he denied requesting a trade during a July 16 news conference with the USA men's basketball team, he didn't exactly shoot down the notion as an option down the road.
Nevertheless, the armchair general managers are ready to wheel and deal for the six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection.
Colin Cowherd sorted through the rumors and the proposed teams that are reportedly pursuing Lillard, coming up with a game called "Dame Time or Lame Time?" on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd."
If it's "Dame Time," Cowherd could see a trade working out. If the team doesn't have enough to offer, Cowherd is calling it "Lame Time."
Here is how Cowherd hashed out the chatter around Lillard, including the presumed biggest piece (or pieces) that Portland would receive in any deal.
MIAMI HEAT
Big piece: Heat guard Tyler Herro
Answer: Dame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "Jimmy Butler and Dame fit together. One is a star scorer who's not a great defender. Jimmy Butler gives you both ends of the floor. And by the way, the Heat were plus-200 with Butler on the floor and minus-200 without him."
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Big piece: Kings guard De'Aaron Fox
Answer: Lame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "Damian Lillard does not want a rebuild, and the only way you would get Damian Lillard is if you gave up De'Aaron Fox. So Dame has no interest in losing basketball games."
NEW YORK KNICKS
Big piece: Knicks guard RJ Barrett
Answer: Lame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "RJ Barrett … you'd have to give him up. … Dame would walk in and have Julius Randle. At some point, that's not a championship team."
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Big piece: 76ers guard Ben Simmons
Answer: Dame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "Those are tradable assets, and their contracts work. … I don't think Portland would do it, but I would say Simmons solves some of Portland's wing issues. … If I'm Philadelphia, I would do it in a heartbeat. The question is: Can Portland do better than Ben Simmons and draft picks? I don't know the answer to that."
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Big pieces: Rockets' Nos. 2, 23 and 24 overall picks in 2021 NBA Draft
Answer: Lame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "If you want to just go rebuild … call the Rockets, and get their three first-round picks. But I don't know. Does Portland want to completely and utterly rebuild for the next four years?"
BOSTON CELTICS
Big piece: Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Answer: Dame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "That's legitimate. … You could give Jaylen Brown to the Blazers and draft picks. [Jayson] Tatum and Dame would have to be, like, co-favorites to win the East. And Portland would be getting back a kid that played in the Pac-12 at Cal. … Jaylen Brown is an elite defensive guard."
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Big piece: Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis
Answer: Lame Time
Cowherd's thoughts: "What's Portland get? Kristaps Porziņģis? They've already got bigs. He's expensive. [The Mavericks] don't have any young assets."
For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:
