National Basketball Association Colin Cowherd examines potential trade partners for Damian Lillard 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rumors of discord are flying in the Pacific Northwest.

Damian Lillard, after eight seasons with the team that drafted him, seems to be unhappy about the current state of affairs with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Although he denied requesting a trade during a July 16 news conference with the USA men's basketball team, he didn't exactly shoot down the notion as an option down the road.

Nevertheless, the armchair general managers are ready to wheel and deal for the six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection.

Colin Cowherd sorted through the rumors and the proposed teams that are reportedly pursuing Lillard, coming up with a game called "Dame Time or Lame Time?" on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd."

If it's "Dame Time," Cowherd could see a trade working out. If the team doesn't have enough to offer, Cowherd is calling it "Lame Time."

Here is how Cowherd hashed out the chatter around Lillard, including the presumed biggest piece (or pieces) that Portland would receive in any deal.

MIAMI HEAT

Big piece: Heat guard Tyler Herro

Answer: Dame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jimmy Butler and Dame fit together. One is a star scorer who's not a great defender. Jimmy Butler gives you both ends of the floor. And by the way, the Heat were plus-200 with Butler on the floor and minus-200 without him."

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Big piece: Kings guard De'Aaron Fox

Answer: Lame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "Damian Lillard does not want a rebuild, and the only way you would get Damian Lillard is if you gave up De'Aaron Fox. So Dame has no interest in losing basketball games."

NEW YORK KNICKS

Big piece: Knicks guard RJ Barrett

Answer: Lame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "RJ Barrett … you'd have to give him up. … Dame would walk in and have Julius Randle. At some point, that's not a championship team."

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Big piece: 76ers guard Ben Simmons

Answer: Dame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "Those are tradable assets, and their contracts work. … I don't think Portland would do it, but I would say Simmons solves some of Portland's wing issues. … If I'm Philadelphia, I would do it in a heartbeat. The question is: Can Portland do better than Ben Simmons and draft picks? I don't know the answer to that."

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Big pieces: Rockets' Nos. 2, 23 and 24 overall picks in 2021 NBA Draft

Answer: Lame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "If you want to just go rebuild … call the Rockets, and get their three first-round picks. But I don't know. Does Portland want to completely and utterly rebuild for the next four years?"

BOSTON CELTICS

Big piece: Celtics guard Jaylen Brown

Answer: Dame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "That's legitimate. … You could give Jaylen Brown to the Blazers and draft picks. [Jayson] Tatum and Dame would have to be, like, co-favorites to win the East. And Portland would be getting back a kid that played in the Pac-12 at Cal. … Jaylen Brown is an elite defensive guard."

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Big piece: Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis

Answer: Lame Time

Cowherd's thoughts: "What's Portland get? Kristaps Porziņģis? They've already got bigs. He's expensive. [The Mavericks] don't have any young assets."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.