National Basketball Association
Clippers leave an empty seat for Jerry West in their war room at 'bittersweet' draft without him
National Basketball Association

Clippers leave an empty seat for Jerry West in their war room at 'bittersweet' draft without him

Published Jun. 27, 2024 8:37 p.m. ET

The two-day NBA draft was tinged with sadness for the Los Angeles Clippers without Jerry West in their war room.

West spent the last seven years as a consultant for the team, helping recruit Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Hall of Fame player and executive died on June 12 at age 86.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He loved the draft. It was like Christmas," Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, said Thursday. "He loved knowing every single player, he loved meeting the players. Took great pride in where guys would go. After the draft selections were made, he was so happy."

The team left a seat for West in their war room and "put some of his favorites on there," Frank said.

"We just want to honor and respect Jerry every single day."

The Clippers didn't have a first-round pick this year. They took Minnesota's Cameron Christie with the 46th pick in the second round.

Frank said he and general manager Trent Redden valued West as "an unbelievable mentor, friend and adviser."

"It's a bittersweet day," Frank said. "Very sad that Jerry wasn't here for it."

The West Virginia-born West starred at West Virginia University from 1957-60 before becoming the second overall pick in the NBA draft by the Minneapolis Lakers. The team relocated to Los Angeles and he became a 14-time All-Star and won the 1972 NBA championship with the Lakers. He later worked for the team as an executive.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Draft: Live updates from Round 2

2024 NBA Draft: Live updates from Round 2

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes