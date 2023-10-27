National Basketball Association
Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, jersey patch
Published Oct. 27, 2023 9:01 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read "Maine" and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Boston Celtics
National Basketball Association
