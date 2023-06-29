National Basketball Association
Cavaliers fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman's $6.7 million contract
National Basketball Association

Cavaliers fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman's $6.7 million contract

Published Jun. 29, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman's $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Osman has been a solid contributor for the Cavs since 2017. If the team hadn't guaranteed the deal before Friday, Osman would have entered free agency. 

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the decision public.

ESPN first reported Osman's deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Osman averaged 8.7 and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes last season, as the Cavs won 51 games and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They were bounced in the first round by the New York Knicks.

Osman's role changed throughout the season, leading to some inconsistency. Still, he was one of the team's few reliable outside shooters, and he provided leadership to one of the league's youngest teams.

Osman has averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 404 career games — 183 starts.

The Cavs also announced their Summer League roster, which includes forward Emoni Bates, their second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class. Pegged as a high school prodigy, Bates, who averaged 19.2 points last season at Eastern Michigan, has not played up to predictions or his potential.

The Cavs view him as a low-risk, high-reward project and will give him an opportunity to make their roster. Cleveland has been desperate to find a two-way wing player.

Cleveland's summer team also includes two players with local roots in Pete Nance and Cedric Henderson Jr. They are the respective sons of Larry Nance and Cedric Henderson Sr., who both played for the Cavs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Sports' USFL Play of the Year Fan Vote: Showboats' Ryan McDaniel wins

FOX Sports' USFL Play of the Year Fan Vote: Showboats' Ryan McDaniel wins

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes