Bulls VP says Lonzo Ball will likely miss 2023-24 season with knee injury
The Chicago Bulls expect point guard Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of his left knee injury.
"Everything is going well," executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Thursday. "Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he's not coming back next season and he's going to continue on his recovery. If he comes back, it would be great."
Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had a cartilage transplant in March, his third operation on the knee in a little more than a year. Karnisovas said Ball stopped using crutches last month.
Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Bulls in 2021. He's played 35 games for Chicago since then and averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Ball's contract includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
Celtics reportedly finalize three-way deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, send Marcus Smart to Grizzlies
Brandon Miller new favorite to be 2023 NBA Draft second pick over Scoot Henderson
2023 NBA mock draft: How will the top 10 shake out?
-
Brandon Miller says Paul George is basketball GOAT, not LeBron James or Michael Jordan
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Knicks interested in Paul George
Departing Hornets owner Michael Jordan will get final say with No. 2 pick
-
How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel
2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Who snags Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller or Thompson twins?
NBA Draft: How tall is top prospect Victor Wembanyama exactly?
-
Celtics reportedly finalize three-way deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, send Marcus Smart to Grizzlies
Brandon Miller new favorite to be 2023 NBA Draft second pick over Scoot Henderson
2023 NBA mock draft: How will the top 10 shake out?
-
Brandon Miller says Paul George is basketball GOAT, not LeBron James or Michael Jordan
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Knicks interested in Paul George
Departing Hornets owner Michael Jordan will get final say with No. 2 pick
-
How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel
2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Who snags Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller or Thompson twins?
NBA Draft: How tall is top prospect Victor Wembanyama exactly?