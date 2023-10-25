National Basketball Association
Bruce Brown boosts Pacers offense as Indiana routs Washington 143-120 in record-setting opener
National Basketball Association

Bruce Brown boosts Pacers offense as Indiana routs Washington 143-120 in record-setting opener

Updated Oct. 25, 2023 11:46 p.m. ET

The Indiana Pacers signed Bruce Brown for his defense.

His scoring punch Wednesday night was an added bonus.

Brown scored 24 points, making a career-high six 3-pointers in his Pacers debut, and Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each finished with double-doubles in a 143-120 rout over Washington, the highest-scoring season-opener in franchise history. The previous mark, 140, came in 2017 against Brooklyn.

And Brown thinks more big scoring nights could be on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We play fast, everybody's running," Brown said. "One time I got open for a 3 because Myles sealed his guy at the rim. Our offense is so random anybody can score the ball and tonight it was me."

Despite spending the offseason talking about defense, the Pacers started this season by treating NBA commissioner Adam Silver to an incredible offensive display.

Haliburton finished with 20 points and 11 assists, Nembhard had 12 points and 10 assists, and the Pacers were 20-of-43 from 3-point range. Eight players scored in double figures as they fell three 3s short of tying the franchise's single-game record and two points short of tying the franchise record for most points in a home game.

Brown, a free agent who left the world champion Denver Nuggets and watched them collect their championship rings Tuesday, needed only one half to match his career high for 3-pointers (four).

"It was great, nice seeing them happy and getting the rings. A lot of hard work went into that," Brown said. "I mean, yeah, I wanted to be there, but I'm happy I'm here."

For Washington, it was an ugly start to the post-Bradley Beal era.

While the Wizards led 39-34 after one quarter, they fell apart offensively over the final three and couldn't match Indiana's speed or tempo over the final three. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Jordan Poole added 18 as Washington started a rebuilding season by going 9-of-24 on 3s.

"There was a little hesitancy, we talked about that," Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "Watching and waiting, this team specifically is going to make you pay. It's a strength of theirs. The minute there's a change of possession, they're gone so if there's any hesitation, they make you pay."

Indiana needed just two quick bursts to swing this game.

The first, an 11-4 run midway through the second quarter, finally pulled the Pacers out of the early deficit and gave them the lead. Then early in the third quarter, they scored nine straight to turn what had been a close game into an 89-72 lead.

Washington spent the rest of the game futilely trying to catch up.

Silver stuck around for the game after announcing this season's All-Star Game would revert to its more traditional 48-minute, East-West format while eliminating target scores. Indianapolis hosts this season's game Feb. 18. It's the first time Indy has hosted the game since 1985.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kristaps Porzingis makes tiebreaking 3-pointer in strong Celtics debut, helps Boston beat Knicks 108-104

Kristaps Porzingis makes tiebreaking 3-pointer in strong Celtics debut, helps Boston beat Knicks 108-104

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes