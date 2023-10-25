National Basketball Association Browns star Myles Garrett purchases minority stake in Cleveland Cavaliers Published Oct. 25, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big addition hours ahead of their regular-season opener on Wednesday, but it won't affect them on the court.

Myles Garrett has purchased a minority stake in the Cavaliers, the team announced. The Cleveland Browns star will also serve as a team ambassador.

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Cavaliers chairman and governor Dan Gilbert said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Garrett has attended several Cavaliers games since the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a standout basketball player at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. His half-brother, Sean Williams, was a star basketball player at Boston College and became an NBA first-round pick, playing in the league for five seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett still loves to play basketball and participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said in the statement announcing the move. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan's leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Garrett showed off some of his basketball-like skills in the Browns' 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7, hurdling a lineman in the first half to block a field-goal attempt. That was just one of the many impressive plays by the 27-year-old on Sunday in what was perhaps the best game of his NFL career. Garrett also had nine tackles and two sacks, forced two fumbles (one of which was a scoop-and-score) and knocked down a pass.

He was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, adding to one of the many accomplishments in his NFL career as the four-time All-Pro seeks his first Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Garrett is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020, with $100 million in guaranteed money.

Now as a minority owner of the Cavaliers, Garrett will look to take two Cleveland teams to the postseason. The Browns sit at 4-2 going into Week 8 and the Cavaliers hope to make the playoffs for the second straight season after winning 51 games in 2022-23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share