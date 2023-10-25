National Basketball Association
Browns star Myles Garrett purchases minority stake in Cleveland Cavaliers
National Basketball Association

Browns star Myles Garrett purchases minority stake in Cleveland Cavaliers

Published Oct. 25, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big addition hours ahead of their regular-season opener on Wednesday, but it won't affect them on the court. 

Myles Garrett has purchased a minority stake in the Cavaliers, the team announced. The Cleveland Browns star will also serve as a team ambassador. 

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Cavaliers chairman and governor Dan Gilbert said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Garrett has attended several Cavaliers games since the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a standout basketball player at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. His half-brother, Sean Williams, was a star basketball player at Boston College and became an NBA first-round pick, playing in the league for five seasons. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett still loves to play basketball and participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said in the statement announcing the move. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan's leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Garrett showed off some of his basketball-like skills in the Browns' 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7, hurdling a lineman in the first half to block a field-goal attempt. That was just one of the many impressive plays by the 27-year-old on Sunday in what was perhaps the best game of his NFL career. Garrett also had nine tackles and two sacks, forced two fumbles (one of which was a scoop-and-score) and knocked down a pass.

He was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, adding to one of the many accomplishments in his NFL career as the four-time All-Pro seeks his first Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Garrett is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020, with $100 million in guaranteed money. 

Now as a minority owner of the Cavaliers, Garrett will look to take two Cleveland teams to the postseason. The Browns sit at 4-2 going into Week 8 and the Cavaliers hope to make the playoffs for the second straight season after winning 51 games in 2022-23. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT wants to rediscover 'swagger' in friendlies vs. Colombia

USWNT wants to rediscover 'swagger' in friendlies vs. Colombia

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes