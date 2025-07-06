National Basketball Association Bradley Beal Will Reportedly Sign With Clippers After Buy Out from Suns Published Jul. 16, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bradley Beal is moving on from the Phoenix Suns, and he already has his next home set. The three-time All-Star guard will sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers after getting bought out by the Suns, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Beal was set to make $110.8 million over the next two years. Phoenix will still be on the hook for the vast majority of that money, but the move allows the Suns to drop under both tax aprons and avoid a myriad of punishments, including frozen draft picks and a lack of trade freedom.

It will also give Beal the freedom to play in a more harmonious situation. Friction had grown between him and the Suns over the last two seasons as his production dropped and failed to match his lofty contract. He averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists in 106 games over two seasons in Phoenix after posting 23.2 points per game and 5.2 assists during the 2022-2023 season, his final one in Washington. He's now five years removed from the 2020-2021 season, when he averaged the second-most points (31.3) of any eligible NBA player.

The disparity between his on-court production and exorbitant contract hit a tipping point just before the NBA trade deadline last season. The Suns decided to bench Beal to try and reinvigorate his play, but also influence him to waive his no-trade clause as they shopped him around the league. However, regardless of Beal's no-trade clause, trade suitors were few and far between given his overall contract situation.

However, now that he's been bought out, many teams will be lining up to sign the 13-year NBA veteran who could still help an organization win at a cheaper price.

