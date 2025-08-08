National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics Sign Head Coach Joe Mazzulla to Multi-Year Extension
National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics Sign Head Coach Joe Mazzulla to Multi-Year Extension

Published Aug. 8, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens has said throughout the offseason that the team wanted Joe Mazzulla to be its coach for a long time.

It made that more than a proclamation Friday, announcing it has signed Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension. Length and details of the new deal were not released.

In a statement, Mazzulla called his new pact with the team "a blessing."

"I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children," Mazzulla said. "We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston."

Mazzulla, 37, is coming off his third season as Boston’s coach and has guided the team to the playoffs each season, including the franchise’s 18th NBA title to cap the 2023-24 season. He was the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since the 1968-69 season, when 35-year-old Bill Russell led the Celtics to the championship as a player-coach.

Under Mazzulla, the Celtics have won at least 57 games each of those seasons and topped 60 victories in each of the last two.

Though Stevens has never publicly discussed the details of Mazzulla’s contract, the coach was initially given an extension shortly after having the interim tag lifted in February 2023. Stevens confirmed in June that Mazzulla had received at least one additional extension prior to his latest one.

"He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans," Stevens said in a statement. "He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach — including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mazzulla originally joined the Celtics in 2019 and spent the next three seasons as an assistant before becoming interim head coach after former boss Ime Udoka was suspended by the team prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics
share
Get more from the National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start?

2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes