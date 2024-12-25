National Basketball Association
Austin Reaves secures Lakers' win over Warriors in LeBron James' record 19th Christmas Day game
Austin Reaves secures Lakers' win over Warriors in LeBron James' record 19th Christmas Day game

Published Dec. 25, 2024 11:05 p.m. ET

Austin Reaves scored the winning layup with one second left after Stephen Curry tied it on a 31-foot 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, LeBron James had 31 points and 10 assists playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday night.

Curry scored 38 with eight 3s, hitting one under pressure from the baseline with 12 seconds left and another with 2:49 remaining only for James to answer from long range on the other end.

Reaves recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers, who lost big man Anthony Davis to a sprained left ankle late in the first quarter.

Takeaways

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell was out with a sprained left thumb. Center Jaxson Hayes played some 3-on-3 against the coaching staff and is progressing from a sprained right ankle that has sidelined him since mid-November.

Warriors: Golden State lost for the 11th time in 14 games. ... Green was hit with his eighth technical late in the second quarter, putting him halfway to the 16 mark that would bring an automatic one-game suspension.

Key moment

With James running right at him, Curry coolly sunk a 3 at the 10:59 mark of the second quarter before James hit from deep 17 seconds later.

The two superstars also battled on Christmas in 2015, 2016 and 2018 after the Warriors and James' former Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals.

Key stat

Curry became the seventh player in NBA history with at least 11 starts on Dec. 25, joining James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

James earned his 11th win on Dec. 25, passing former teammate Wade's holiday record.

Up next

Golden State visits the Clippers on Friday night, while the Lakers return home to host Sacramento on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
National Basketball Association
