Anthony Edwards' 'Superman' block caps off Timberwolves' 25-point rally vs. Thunder
Anthony Edwards' 'Superman' block caps off Timberwolves' 25-point rally vs. Thunder

Updated Feb. 25, 2025 12:10 a.m. ET

Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points, Anthony Edwards blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead shot attempt and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 25-point deficit in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-128 in overtime on Monday night.

Naz Reid had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 21 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Minnesota, which lost 130-123 to the Thunder on Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but Edwards blocked him at the rim with 13.2 seconds remaining in overtime. Gilgeous-Alexander also missed a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left in the extra period that would have tied the game.

Minnesota's rally was mostly without Edwards, who played just three-and-a-half minutes in the fourth quarter. "Superman with the block," he yelled after the game. "With a back calf."

Jalen Williams scored 27 points and Aaron Wiggins added 19 for the Thunder, who still lead the Western Conference at 46-11.

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who missed three months with a pelvic fracture before recently returning, rested. Center Isaiah Hartenstein left the game in the second quarter with a bloody nose and did not return.

Oklahoma City led 82-57 in the third quarter and was ahead 102-80 going to the fourth. But reserve Terrence Shannon scored 11 of his 17 points in the period, and the Timberwolves outscored the Thunder 41-19.

The Timberwolves trailed by 3 with 18.1 seconds left when McDaniels missed a layup and put-back attempt before the ball went out of bounds. McDaniels then bounced back, driving for an and-one layup. His free throw tied the game at 121, and that was the score heading into overtime. 

McDaniels has stepped up since starting forward Julius Randle went out with a groin injury on Jan. 30. He's averaged 18.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 11 games, while shooting 48.7%.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: The Timberwolves won without center Rudy Gobert, who was out with lower back spasms.

Thunder: Oklahoma City simply missed a ton of open shots. The looks were there.

Key stat

Minnesota was the first team in NBA history to win a road game when trailing by at least 20 points entering the fourth quarter against a team with an .800 or better winning percentage, according to OptaStats.

Up next

The Timberwolves visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Thunder visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

