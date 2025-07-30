National Basketball Association 76ers' Daryl Morey Thinks Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA Title is Not 'Genuine' Published Jul. 30, 2025 4:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fans argue all the time whether the 2020 NBA title won during the "bubble" season should count or have an asterisk next to it. Is it to discredit the Lakers and LeBron James, or do people actually think it wasn't a legitimate title win?

Well, those fans who won't give the Lakers credit could be backed up by an NBA executive. Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, told the Athletic that people around the league privately agree the championship isn't genuine.

"Yet, everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn’t truly hold up as a genuine championship," said Morey. "Perhaps the lasting legacy of the NBA bubble is that the NBA should be proud of its leadership at both the beginning and end of the pandemic, even though the champion will forever be marked by an asterisk."

While some fans might agree, Morey might not be the best messenger for this take on championships due to his teams never winning an NBA title or even just reaching the Finals.

In 2006, Morey took over as assistant general manager for the Houston Rockets. He was promoted a year later to general manager. The Rockets reached the playoffs multiple times but could never get to the Finals. Morey did win Executive of the Year in the 2017-2018 season, though.

Now he serves as the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers, who haven't reached the conference finals since he got there in 2020.

Others interviewed by the Athletic disagreed with Morey and, even said that the time in the bubble was one of the most difficult, and that title run by the Lakers should never have an asterisk beside it.

Not only just a hard time for the world, not knowing what's next, but for players and everyone in the NBA as well.

Players and coaches couldn't go home to family, were isolated in a hotel room, underwent daily COVID-19 testing and could only leave their rooms to play basketball. No fans in the stands to give teams a home-court advantage: nothing but basketball.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 4-2, in the 2020 "bubble" Finals. This title marked their 17th championship and James' fourth.

