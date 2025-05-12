2025 NBA playoff odds: Will Knicks' Scott Foster streak continue?
Will New York win Monday night?
Based on the Knicks' 2024 record when Scott Foster referees their playoff games, the answer could be a resounding yes.
According to BetMGM's John Ewing, NYK went 3-0 straight up (SU) and 3-0 against the spread (ATS) last year in playoff games when Foster was a part of the officiating crew.
The 29-year NBA veteran referee is the crew chief on Monday night, as the Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Foster is often referred to as "The Extender" on social media. That nickname was given to him based on the perception that teams trailing in series get beneficial calls when he's refereeing.
With that in mind, what story do the current odds tell for tonight's pivotal matchup?
Let's take a look at the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 12.
Celtics vs. Knicks
Game 4 odds
Spread: BOS -6.5
Moneyline: BOS -265
O/U: 208.5
First-half props
Spread: BOS -3.5, NYK +3.5
Moneyline: BOS -185, NYK +154
O/U: 107
Second-half props
Spread: BOS -3.5, NYK +3.5
Moneyline: BOS -195, NYK +150
O/U: 101
3-pointers made
Boston
15+: -800
18+: -110
20+: +185
22+: +425
3-pointers made
New York
8+: -1200
10+: -330
12+: -120
15+: +370
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Donovan Mitchell won’t let Cavs go quietly after 'one of the best seasons of my life'
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Anthony Edwards' 28 second-half points lead Timberwolves past Warriors
Pacers build 41-point halftime lead, rout Cavs 129-109 for 3-1 series lead
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
-
Stellar defensive effort from Thunder lifts them over Nuggets to tie series 2-2
2025 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch
Celtics crush Madison Square Garden crowd with Game 3 rout over Knicks
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Donovan Mitchell won’t let Cavs go quietly after 'one of the best seasons of my life'
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Anthony Edwards' 28 second-half points lead Timberwolves past Warriors
Pacers build 41-point halftime lead, rout Cavs 129-109 for 3-1 series lead
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
-
Stellar defensive effort from Thunder lifts them over Nuggets to tie series 2-2
2025 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch
Celtics crush Madison Square Garden crowd with Game 3 rout over Knicks