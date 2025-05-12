National Basketball Association
2025 NBA playoff odds: Will Knicks' Scott Foster streak continue?
Updated May. 12, 2025 5:27 p.m. ET

Will New York win Monday night?

Based on the Knicks' 2024 record when Scott Foster referees their playoff games, the answer could be a resounding yes.

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, NYK went 3-0 straight up (SU) and 3-0 against the spread (ATS) last year in playoff games when Foster was a part of the officiating crew.

The 29-year NBA veteran referee is the crew chief on Monday night, as the Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Foster is often referred to as "The Extender" on social media. That nickname was given to him based on the perception that teams trailing in series get beneficial calls when he's refereeing.

With that in mind, what story do the current odds tell for tonight's pivotal matchup? 

Let's take a look at the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 12.

Celtics vs. Knicks

Game 4 odds

Spread: BOS -6.5
Moneyline: BOS -265
O/U: 208.5

First-half props

Spread: BOS -3.5, NYK +3.5
Moneyline: BOS -185, NYK +154
O/U: 107

Second-half props

Spread: BOS -3.5, NYK +3.5
Moneyline: BOS -195, NYK +150
O/U: 101

3-pointers made
Boston

15+: -800
18+: -110
20+: +185
22+: +425

3-pointers made
New York

8+: -1200
10+: -330
12+: -120
15+: +370
 
