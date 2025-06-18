2025 NBA odds: Betting Trend Could Mean OKC Clinches Title On Road At Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder could be on their way to clinching the 2025 NBA championship tonight — at least based on one particular betting trend.
According to John Ewing at BetMGM, in the NBA Finals since 2005, road favorites of three points or more have gone 8-2 against the spread (ATS).
Currently, the Thunder are 6.5-point favorites as they travel to Indiana to face the Pacers. And 55% of the money is on OKC to cover.
Will OKC follow the trend and leave Indianapolis with the title?
Let's take a look at some of the odds for tonight's pivotal Game 6 at BetMGM as of June 19.
Thunder @ Pacers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Point spread: Thunder -6.5 (Thunder favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Pacers cover)
Moneyline: Thunder -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Pacers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 221.5 points scored by both teams combined
Both teams to score 55+ points in 1st half
Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
No: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
1st Half Spread
Thunder -3.5
Pacers +3.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Over/Under 33.5 points
Jalen Williams
Over/Under 23.5 points
Game to go overtime
Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
No: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)
What are the chances the Thunder keep the trend alive of road favorites of at least three points covering the spread in the NBA Finals?
According to "Speak" co-host Paul Pierce, the team on the other side of the ball has a fair shake of forcing a Game 7.
"[The Pacers] absolutely can win," he said. "This isn't a team that needs Haliburton to score 30 for them to win. He just has to have a presence. But you can't turn the ball over.
"If Rick Carlisle can make the necessary adjustments … and you use the home crowd for adrenalin and momentum? Shake and bake!"
"Breakfast Ball" co-host Danny Parkins, on the other hand, said that "it's over" for the Pacers.
"[Haliburton] was visibly limping all over the court [in Game 5]. He was not aggressive. It's not good.
"They need to be at 110 percent to be able to have a chance."
