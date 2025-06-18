National Basketball Association
2025 NBA odds: Betting Trend Could Mean OKC Clinches Title On Road At Pacers
Updated Jun. 19, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be on their way to clinching the 2025 NBA championship tonight — at least based on one particular betting trend.

According to John Ewing at BetMGM, in the NBA Finals since 2005, road favorites of three points or more have gone 8-2 against the spread (ATS).

Currently, the Thunder are 6.5-point favorites as they travel to Indiana to face the Pacers. And 55% of the money is on OKC to cover.

Will OKC follow the trend and leave Indianapolis with the title?

Let's take a look at some of the odds for tonight's pivotal Game 6 at BetMGM as of June 19.

Thunder @ Pacers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Thunder -6.5 (Thunder favored to win by 6.5 points or more, otherwise Pacers cover)
Moneyline: Thunder -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Pacers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 221.5 points scored by both teams combined

Both teams to score 55+ points in 1st half
Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
No: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

1st Half Spread
Thunder -3.5
Pacers +3.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Over/Under 33.5 points

Jalen Williams
Over/Under 23.5 points

Game to go overtime
Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
No: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Can the Indiana Pacers force a game 7 with a compromised Tyrese Haliburton?

What are the chances the Thunder keep the trend alive of road favorites of at least three points covering the spread in the NBA Finals?

According to "Speak" co-host Paul Pierce, the team on the other side of the ball has a fair shake of forcing a Game 7.

"[The Pacers] absolutely can win," he said. "This isn't a team that needs Haliburton to score 30 for them to win. He just has to have a presence. But you can't turn the ball over.

"If Rick Carlisle can make the necessary adjustments … and you use the home crowd for adrenalin and momentum? Shake and bake!"

"Breakfast Ball" co-host Danny Parkins, on the other hand, said that "it's over" for the Pacers.

"[Haliburton] was visibly limping all over the court [in Game 5]. He was not aggressive. It's not good. 

"They need to be at 110 percent to be able to have a chance."

