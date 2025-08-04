National Basketball Association
2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start?

Updated Aug. 4, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

With the 2024-25 NBA season and 2025 NBA Draft behind us, it's time to start thinking about the upcoming NBA season. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2025-26 NBA Schedule release below:

When is the 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release?

We don't know exactly when the NBA will announce the 2025-26 regular season schedule yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on past releases. Based on past release dates, NBA fans can expect to see 2025-26 NBA season matchups in mid-August.

When does the 2025-26 NBA Season start?

While we don't know everything about the 2025-26 NBA season yet, we do know that NBA Opening Night will be October 21, 2025.

Past NBA Schedule Release Dates

  • 2024-25: Aug. 15, 2024
  • 2023-24: Aug. 17, 2023
  • 2022-23: Aug. 17, 2022
  • 2021-22: Aug. 20, 2021
  • 2020-21: Dec. 4, 2020
  • 2019-20: Aug. 13, 2019
  • 2018-19: Aug. 10, 2018
  • 2017-18: Aug. 14, 2017
  • 2016-17: Aug, 11, 2016
  • 2015-16: Aug. 12, 2015
  • 2014-15: Aug, 13, 2014
  • 2013-14: Aug. 6, 2013
  • 2012-13: July 26, 2012
  • 2011-12: July 19, 2011
  • 2010-11: Aug. 10, 2010
  • 2009-10: Aug. 4, 2009
  • 2008-09: Aug. 6, 2008

2025-26 Regular Season Games Already Announced

We do know the dates of three international games for the upcoming NBA season:

  • November 1, 2025: Pistons vs. Mavs in Mexico City, Mexico
  • January 15, 2026: Grizzlies vs. Magic in Berlin, Germany
  • January 18: 2026: Magic vs. Grizzlies in London, UK

2025-26 NBA Schedule and Key Dates

  • Oct. 2, 2025: NBA Preseason begins with NBA Abu Dhabi Games
  • Oct. 21, 2025: Regular Season starts
  • Oct. 31, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup starts
  • Dec. 16, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup Championship
  • Feb. 13-15, 2026: NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA
