2023 NBA Odds: Damian Lillard's next team, including Heat, 76ers Updated Jun. 21, 2023 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Damian Lillard has been hopelessly devoted to the Portland Trail Blazers, even though the franchise hasn't done much to build around the seven-time All-Star guard.

But now the offseason rumor mill is brewing with chatter about Dame possibly heading to a new team, and his next-team odds are on the move.

Will Lillard remain loyal to the Blazers, or will he end up with a contender in search of a championship?

Let's dive into the hypothetical odds:

ADVERTISEMENT

DAMIAN LILLARD NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Portland Trail Blazers: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Miami Heat : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Philadelphia 76ers : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brooklyn Nets : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Boston Celtics: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Clippers : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Toronto Raptors +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Lakers : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)



*odds as of 6/21/2023

[RELATED: Is Damian Lillard best shooter in NBA history?]

Drafted sixth overall in 2012, Lillard has spent his entire career in Portland.

During the regular season, he has averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. In the playoffs, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

How much longer will Damian Lillard play in Portland? Danny Green shares his thoughts on how much longer Damian Lillard will play in Portland.

The Blazers star makes $45.64 million this season and has a player-exercised extension of $48.79 million next season. Per Lillard's contract, he cannot get traded until July 9.

He is coming off winning the 3-point contest at the 2023 All-Star Game.

The Miami Heat might be an option after reaching the NBA Finals. Lillard might be a nice addition to the roster.

Though Lillard has many potential suitors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Blazers plan to keep the guard for now.

Keep checking FOX Sports for the latest on Lillard and other NBA news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!