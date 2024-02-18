National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA Most Improved odds: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey favored Published Feb. 18, 2024 12:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named an NBA All-Star for the first time this season.

Could Maxey's first Most Improved Player Award be on the way in a few months?

Maxey is averaging 25.7 points, 6.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots, all career bests.

RELATED: 2023-24 NBA Finals odds: Celtics favored

Maxey helped his cause by erupting for a career-high 51 points in Philadelphia's 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1, hours after he received his first All-Star nod.

Maxey became the first Sixer to have at least seven two-point field goals, seven 3-pointers and seven free throws in one game.

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2023-24 NBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER ODDS: *

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Coby White, Bulls: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Alperen Sengun. Rockets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

* odds as of 2/18/2024

Maxey finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting after the 2021-22 season when he averaged 17.5 points, up from eight points per game.

Maxey has thrived since Philadelphia traded James Harden to the LA Clippers in October. He has improved his scoring for the third straight season, and he's averaging nearly three more assists per game than he did last season (3.5).

Second on the oddsboard is White, the Chicago point guard.

In his fifth season, White has started all 55 games. He averages 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists — all career-highs.

