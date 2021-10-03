Cup Series Yellawood 500: How to win $1,000 for free with Super 6 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings has become the bastion of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

But as the Round of 12 gets ready for another cutdown next week, the group at the bottom of the standings has reason to be nervous. Add in the power of Talladega’s spin cycle track, and you have a formula for excitement that is sure to raise the stakes at the Yellawood 500 on Sunday.

Here are the six questions for this week.

Which driver will have the best finishing position in the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.

It would be easy to pick Hamlin (winner of two playoff races, including last week) or Larson. Truex has not raced well at Talladega’s Superspeedway, with just two Top 5s in 33 appearances. Elliott could be the wild card, with five Top 10s in his 11 races at Talladega.

How many Fords will finish in the Top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Ford had six cars in the Top 10 at Talladega back in May. In the last three races there, there have been 13 Top 10 Ford finishers out of 30 positions.

How many Toyotas will finish in the Top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

In this race last October, Hamlin and Erik Jones finished in the Top 2 in Toyotas. But there wasn’t another Toyota in the Top 10. Toyota was also completely shut out of the Top 10 back in the spring – one that was dominated by six Fords.

How many Chevys will finish in the Top 10?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

William Byron finished second in the spring race in a Chevy. The last Chevy to win at Talladega was Elliott in 2019.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.

As mentioned above, Truex is the one that the numbers suggest could really struggle. He’s also one of those guys who has been able to run really strong during the playoffs – he’s at that next step with Hamlin and Larson at this point. But history may be a better indicator at this point.

Which of these drivers will finish in the most Cup Series points at the end of the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.

At this rate, Larson still leads the Cup Series points race with Hamlin clinched through to the Round of 8 because of his victory last week. You can take the field to try to buck the trend, but those two are the clear frontrunners for this category.

