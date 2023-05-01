NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 live updates: Top moments from Dover Motor Speedway Published May. 1, 2023 1:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' April schedule comes to a close Sunday with the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 400 laps on the 1-mile concrete speedway in Dover, Delaware. The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed after heavy rain pelted Dover Motor Speedway for hours yesterday — marking the second consecutive year and third time since 2019 that a Dover race had been rained out.

Monday's race marks the 11th race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the 105th Cup Series race hosted at DMS, more affectionately know as the "Monster Mile."

Here are the top moments!

Green!

Kyle Busch led the charge on the opening lap, but Christopher Bell was close behind from the jump.

Elsewhere, Joey Logano moved up five spots in the opening 11 laps.

Miscue

The caution came out early in Stage 1 after rookie Noah Gragson smacked into the wall and slid across the track, which ended his day early at Dover.

Double trouble

Minutes later, there was another huge crash in Turn 2 involving Daniel Suárez and Ty Dillon. That contact also ended Suárez's race prematurely.

Stay tuned for updates!

