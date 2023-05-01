NASCAR Cup Series
Würth 400 live updates: Top moments from Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

Würth 400 live updates: Top moments from Dover Motor Speedway

Published May. 1, 2023 1:59 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' April schedule comes to a close Sunday with the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 400 laps on the 1-mile concrete speedway in Dover, Delaware. The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed after heavy rain pelted Dover Motor Speedway for hours yesterday — marking the second consecutive year and third time since 2019 that a Dover race had been rained out.

Monday's race marks the 11th race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the 105th Cup Series race hosted at DMS, more affectionately know as the "Monster Mile."

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Green!

Kyle Busch led the charge on the opening lap, but Christopher Bell was close behind from the jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Joey Logano moved up five spots in the opening 11 laps.

Miscue

The caution came out early in Stage 1 after rookie Noah Gragson smacked into the wall and slid across the track, which ended his day early at Dover.

Double trouble

Minutes later, there was another huge crash in Turn 2 involving Daniel Suárez and Ty Dillon. That contact also ended Suárez's race prematurely. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL mock draft: Could Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. end up teammates?
2024 NFL mock draft: Could Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. end up teammates?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes