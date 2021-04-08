Cup Series How to win $10,000 on Clint Bowyer's Stage 2 contest 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

After taking the Easter break off, the NASCAR Cup series will spend this weekend under the lights at Martinsville for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Denny Hamlin still has the lead in the Cup Series standings thanks to six Top 5 finishes in seven starts this year. But there’s a fierce race and Joey Logano has been coming on strong. Logano won the dirt race at Bristol two weeks ago and will have his Ford starting on the pole Saturday night.

The Saturday night race is a great time to get involved in FOX Super 6’s Stage 2 contest. If you can get the right answer to all six questions for Saturday’s race, you can win $10,000 of Clint Bowyer’s money. Best of all it's free! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks right now.

Here’s a look at the questions for Saturday night’s race:

Of the past champions and winners at Martinsville, who will lead the most laps at the end of Stage 2?

The choices: Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski or Tie

Given how hot Logano has been, it seems almost too easy a pick to take him in this spot. Remember that Logano has led 1,083 laps during his last 14 races at Martinsville – so seeing him sitting out in front on Saturday night would hardly be a surprise.

Will all three manufacturers (Chevy, Ford, Toyota) have 3 or more cars in the Top 10 of Stage 2?

The choices: Yes or no

The hunch here is that answer will be no. Hamlin and Kyle Larson both have won three stages while Logano has won two. The manufacturer that could have problems would be Toyota, which has Christopher Bell currently joining Hamlin and Truex in the Top 10 as Toyota cars. However, his spot could be perilous with the Fords appearing to be running better at this point as an overall group.

How many lead laps will the driver with the most lead laps have by the end of Stage 2?

The choices: 50 or less, 50-99, 100-149, 150-199, 200 or more.

Remember that Chase Elliott led 236 laps during the Xfinity 500 race in November at Martinsville and Logano led 234 in the spring race last June, so it isn’t uncommon to see guys throw up some incredible lap lead numbers. Through two stages, the best guess would be 150-199 laps.

Which of the following drivers will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2?

The choices: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski

Hamlin has experienced some great success at Martinsville in his own right, winning five times and finishing in the top 5 15 times during 30 starts. While he hasn’t won a race yet, his numbers have been so good and his car has run so fast that you have to think he’s poised for another big race again.

Which of these teams will have three or more drivers in the Top 10 of Stage 2?

The choices: Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, More than one, None

Gibbs Racing and Team Penske are atop the owner standings and yet have one win between them, showing the strength that both teams have had placing teams in the Top 10 in just about every race to this point.

Which of these drivers will have the best finishing position in Stage 2?

The choices: Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin

All of these drivers have a strong car and a decent chance to win the race. But right now, Hamlin’s overall strength makes him the pick – especially with his strong record at Martinsville. It feels like Logano and Hamlin decide this one.

