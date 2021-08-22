Cup Series How to win $1,000 for free on NASCAR’s Firekeepers Casino 400 in Michigan 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Summer is coming to an end. And as schools begin to open back up and the sound of football fills the air, the NASCAR drivers who haven’t punched a ticket to the Cup Series playoffs are starting to get nervous.

Part-time circuit driver AJ Allmendinger’s win last week took away another free entry into the tournament after Denny Hamlin ’s crash in overtime denied him his first win of the season. Hamlin is now a sure bet to get into the field with just two races left – this weekend at Michigan, next week at Daytona – before the Round of 16 is set.

Not everyone is as lucky, however. And Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 could be critical for Kevin Harvick , Tyler Reddick and some others who are just on the inside of that bubble right now.

Here's another chance for a win for drivers and a win for you with FOX Super 6. Just identify the correct answer for all six questions on Sunday's race and you could win $1,000.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney , Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. , Ryan Newman

Hamlin’s run last week was among the best he’s had in a long time – really since he was a Top 5 fixture early in the season. But Harvick is the one who really needs some strong runs here over the next few weeks. Perhaps some desperation is the best form of rocket fuel for Harvick, who has raced extremely well at Michigan (six top 5s in last seven races there; six stage wins in that time frame).

How many Ford’s will finish in the Top 10 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+

Last year’s races were made up of a ton of Toyota’s and Ford’s dominating the Top 5. Harvick’s success at Michigan also helps with the Ford cause. This could be a number in the mid-range – let’s say 4 or 5.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Joey Logano , Kurt Busch , Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott , Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell

It seems very strange to say Larson would be in that spot, but it’s possible. His average finish at Michigan in four previous races is 15th. At this point, he should or could be singularly focused on the Cup playoff. Perhaps this is a time when he doesn’t run as well.

Which Joe Gibbs driver will finish in the Top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, More than 1, None

Both Hamlin and Bell could finish in the Top 10 here. The guess is that Hamlin has the best chance and that he may be the only one at this point. Getting in the Top 10 at the end of a Stage is hard, folks.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsport Drivers will finish with the least amount of points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman , Kyle Larson, William Byron , Tie, No Points

Let’s start with the obvious – someone in this group is getting points. Hendrick’s year has been so good that no points should be a non-option. Of this group, let’s take a chance on Bowman – only one top 5 at Michigan in 11 career races there.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: BJ McLeod, Justin Haley, Garrett Smithley, Josh Bilicki, Cody Ware, Erik Jones

And now for something completely different. None of these guys are likely to be water-cooler topics at the office on Monday. None of them are household names to even the most ardent fans. But that being said, let’s pick Jones – who has two career wins – to help drive the Petty car fast and perhaps win you a category here.

