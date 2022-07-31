NASCAR Cup Series
Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

18 mins ago

By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick could feel the pressure when he restarted from the lead twice in the waning laps Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. 

But handling pressure, or at least being uncomfortable, is something that Reddick has been used to the last several weeks.

Just 19 days after he announced he would leave Richard Childress Racing following the 2023 season, Reddick captured his second Cup victory of the season in a race with a wild finish where Ross Chastain cut the course and crossed the finish line second but was penalized 30 seconds for the move.

"There was a lot of stressful things that took place," Reddick said. "I'm so committed to my guys. We feel like a band of brothers. We go on the road, and we have each other's backs." 

Takeaways from Tyler Reddick's victory:

Tyler Reddick wins in WILD overtime finish at Indy

Tyler Reddick wins in WILD overtime finish at Indy
Tyler Reddick wins in wild overtime finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass!

Reddick-Childress still frosty  

Team owner Richard Childress is still miffed that Reddick told him less than an hour before announcing his move 23XI Racing, giving Childress little time to notify sponsors and work with them about sponsoring Reddick in his final year. When faced a similar situation a decade ago with Kevin Harvick, while word leaked before they wanted to announce, Harvick and Childress made the announcement months after the decision.

"Any time you win at Indy, it's great," Childress said afterward. "Kevin Harvick and I sat down talking about that he was leaving and made a joint press conference and this didn't happen like that. 

"We won four races with Harvick and almost won the championship. We have a heck of a shot [to do it here]."

Childress said Reddick will drive for RCR next season but also hasn't talked much to his driver since the announcement.  

"He likes kissing the bricks," Reddick said about the traditional Indy celebration. "And I'm glad I gave him another opportunity. ... From now until I leave, I'm doing everything I can to win races."

Richard Childress speaks on relationship with Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress speaks on relationship with Tyler Reddick
Maybe only Richard Childress can say something to indicate he’s still miffed at his driver but also that he has a "heck of a shot" to win a Cup title.

Chastain said move not premeditated 

Chastain said he didn't use the access road with the idea to advance his position and be able to battle for the lead. He said he misunderstood the rule. 

"It's their call," Chastain said. "It's their sandbox. I thought I knew the rule and I thought I abided by the rule. I didn't do it maliciously. I didn't do it preemptively. 

"With three cars to my right and everybody running into each other, I couldn't see how we would make it and was going to be in the grass.

NASCAR's driver instructions video for the race said that cutting the course in Turn 1 (and other turns) would result in a stop-and-go penalty, and if it was not served because of how late in the race it was, then it would be a 30-second penalty.

Ross Chastain on utilizing the access road in overtime

Ross Chastain on utilizing the access road in overtime
Ross Chastain said he thought he followed the rules and that his options on the turn were to go in the grass or use the access road.

It did cause some concern for Reddick on how hard to race Chastain at the end as Austin Cindric was ready to pounce on both from behind.

"I didn't know if I need to race him or not," Reddick said "[Cindric] was right there. I had to be careful. ... [His penalty] was not confirmed. What if he doesn't, and I stay back here behind him, and he ends up winning the race?

"It was really stressful."

Chastain was credited with a 27th-place finish.

Busch misses second race 

Kurt Busch missed a second consecutive race for concussion-type symptoms following a crash eight days earlier at Pocono Raceway.

Busch has a waiver to the requirement that playoff drivers must compete in every race, and Reddick winning was good for Busch when it comes to him potentially making the playoffs.

There are 14 winners with four races left in the regular season. If there are more than 16 winners, the driver with one win who has the fewest regular-season points does not make the playoffs.

Having missed two races, Busch now has the fewest points of any driver with one win and sits 30 points behind Chase Briscoe.

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass. Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass!

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Richard Childress Richard Childress
23XI Racing 23XI Racing
share
NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Tyler Reddick wins in overtime
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Tyler Reddick wins in overtime

4 hours ago
Kyle Busch willing to make 'concessions' to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch willing to make 'concessions' to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing

1 day ago
Can time, success heal wound between Tyler Reddick and RCR?
NASCAR Cup Series

Can time, success heal wound between Tyler Reddick and RCR?

3 days ago
Tony Stewart focused on SRX Series in 2022 — but not retired
NASCAR Cup Series

Tony Stewart focused on SRX Series in 2022 — but not retired

5 days ago
Chase Elliott on Pocono: 'I don’t think any driver wants to win that way'
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott on Pocono: 'I don’t think any driver wants to win that way'

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes