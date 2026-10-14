Too Soon? Dodge Racing Toward Cup In 2027 But It Could Be Challenging

Ready or not, here comes Dodge and likely, the manufacturer is coming to Cup.

As The Athletic reported Tuesday, Dodge appears set to come to NASCAR with Kaulig Racing starting next season.

As its CEO, Tim Kuniskis, has repeatedly said, 2027 was the goal — even if many people had told him that was too aggressive of a plan.

But all the signs are that Dodge is coming and that it just needs to get its engine deal finalized.

Dodge is racing to the finish line to be ready to compete in Cup in 2027.

Presumably, Dodge will work out a deal with ECR to supply engines. As long as ECR can make it work out so that its Dodge production can have enough separation between its Chevrolet production, it will be a resolution, at least for the short-term.

There’s no doubt that NASCAR wants a fourth manufacturer, something that should boost interest in the sport. ECR (formerly Earnhardt Childress Racing engines and owned by Richard Childress) could use the business.

Considering the friction between Childress and NASCAR after the antitrust trial last December, something that can benefit Childress and the sport would make both sides smile.

A look back as a Dodge Challenger competed in Xfinity in 2018.

And Chevrolet knows this would benefit a long-time Chevrolet supporter in Childress.

Solidifying Dodge as a manufacturer would also allow NASCAR to move forward with any potential engine rule modifications, with 2030 likely the earliest those would go into effect.

Kaulig would be the only team expected to be supported by Dodge.

It is the organization that has worked tirelessly this year to put five RAM trucks on the track. Its drivers are 13th (Justin Haley), 15th (Brenden Queen), 20th (Mini Tyrrell) and 21st (Corey LaJoie) in the standings, with a combined one top five and 14 top 10s.

Kaulig would be the only team expected to be supported by Dodge next season.

That performance hasn’t been a surprise at all for a new program with no data. Dodge/RAM has no tech center, no simulator dedicated to its program. All of that is in the works to be built.

Shouldn’t it be built before Dodge enters Cup? That would be nice. But there are two big reasons that Dodge wants to move faster than it should.

The first is that, no matter the preparation, the first year or two will likely be rough anyway, so they might as well start the process.

The other is that, if company brass is ready to spend the tens of millions it takes to compete in NASCAR (with a significant amount put toward marketing), it is better to do it now than delay and risk a change in mind or leadership.

There are those who believe that Brad Keselowski is already headed to Dodge. While he won a title in Dodge’s last year in Cup (2012) and his family has a history with the manufacturer, Keselowski mentioned that he feels he can win races in Tier 1 equipment.

But Dodge won’t have Tier 1 equipment early. It will need to show the top drivers in the sport that it can get there.

The best way to do that is to get on the track and show progress. And by doing it this way, Dodge has more potential to overachieve because it will most likely enter 2027 with low expectations from within the industry.

If it shows any sort of promise, it could attract (with a big check) some top talent.

And if this all appears rushed, it’s because it is.

But in the current state of affairs, it will still attract buzz. Look at the trucks. The addition of RAM brought a great deal of interest, partially with its truck that has rotated drivers throughout the year.

It will add another storyline and add another manufacturer in NASCAR. It will be worth watching, no matter the initial results.