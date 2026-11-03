NASCAR Cup Series
Spire Motorsports Suspends Carson Hocevar For Martinsville Antics
NASCAR Cup Series

Spire Motorsports Suspends Carson Hocevar For Martinsville Antics

Published Nov. 3, 2026 2:20 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

Spire Motorsports has suspended its star driver, Carson Hocevar, for the 2026 season finale this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Hocevar brake-checked Austin Cindric, ending Cindric’s race at Martinsville.

NASCAR, which didn’t penalize Hocevar in the moment, is still considering any penalties to Hocevar and Spire’s actions likely will not impact NASCAR’s.

Spire tapped Kaulig Racing truck series driver Justin Haley, a former Spire driver, to replace Hocevar at Homestead.

"A decision like this has a lot of variables and a cascading effect across an organization like ours," Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. "The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR's hands and let them decide what any penalty should be.

"To us, however, this isn’t about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters. This is the right decision for Spire Motorsports."

Spire suspended Carson Hocevar after his Martinsville conduct failed to meet the team's standards. (Getty Images)

Dickerson, whom Hocevar has often mentioned as a mentor and as someone he takes his cues from, said the team still supports the 23-year-old Hocevar, who is 12th in the season standings and earned his first career victory this year at Talladega. 

"Everyone here loves working with Carson, and we've enjoyed watching him thrive alongside our team," Dickerson said. "Sometimes the right decision for someone you care about hurts in the short term. The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn’t meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that.

"That doesn't mean we don't love him and support him."

Cindric did not speak to reporters after the Martinsville race but pleaded on his in-car radio with NASCAR to take action. Hocevar seemed to dismiss the brake check as just racing at Martinsville.

"It’s just Martinsville," Hocevar told me and other reporters. "Everybody’s running hard and making moves and stuff. ... Sometimes you’re getting hit and sometimes you’re causing it and vice versa. 

"I had fun."

It will be the last time for Hocevar — who finished 21st — to have fun racing for this season as his team decided to bench him.

"This is an embarrassing day for me," Hocevar said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon. "I let the people down that gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car. I also let down my team, sponsors and fans.

"I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead. I'll be rooting for the entire organization this weekend and look forward to coming back in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate."

Dickerson had been criticized in recent weeks by driver Denny Hamlin, saying there were "no adults in the room" at Spire for not disciplining Hocevar for previous actions he viewed warranted a response from ownership.

"Racing at the Cup level is a privilege, and it comes with an expected level of professionalism from everyone who represents Spire Motorsports," Dickerson said. "We'll go to Homestead united and compete as an organization.

"After that, we can get ready for Daytona in February with the right mindset to contend for a championship."

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

Dodge Returns To NASCAR Cup Series With Kaulig In 2027

Dodge Returns To NASCAR Cup Series With Kaulig In 2027

In a "significant milestone for the sport," Dodge will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 after a 15-year hiatus.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

    Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

    Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    NASCAR Trending Image: Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

    NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes