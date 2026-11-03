NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin Needs Miracle To Win The Chase, Ready For Season To End
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin Needs Miracle To Win The Chase, Ready For Season To End

Updated Nov. 3, 2026 4:35 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

Denny Hamlin stood in the media center at Talladega Superspeedway. Three races remained in the season. And at that point, he already needed solid runs plus help to win the championship.

He had won the regular-season title and seemed to be in the best position to win his first title in his 21st Cup season. He has earned 64 wins in a Hall of Fame career and already has said that he anticipates 2027 will be his final Cup season.

Asked if he still looked at the final three races as an opportunity to win a title or if he just wanted the season to be over, he answered the question quickly.

"It’s pretty miserable for sure," Hamlin told me and other reporters. "We can only do what we do. I certainly wish I could go back as a driver and change some things."

Denny Hamlin wishes he could turn back time on this year's Chase. (Getty Images)

Hamlin enters the season finale Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway sitting third in points and with a very, very remote possibility of winning the title. 

He is 70 points behind leader Kyle Larson. Hamlin would need to win the race and earn 17 of the 20 possible stage points (16 if he can also earn the point for having the fastest lap), while Larson finishes 29th or worse with no stage points.

"We just didn't gain enough to make it realistic," Hamlin said on USA Sports after his sixth-place finish at Martinsville that put him in the need-a-miracle position for Homestead.

If Hamlin appears worn out, it's because he probably is.

The 46-year-old Hamlin, who turns 47 in a couple of weeks, had a tumultuous 2025-26 offseason. 

He was engaged in a tense trial where his 23XI Racing team sued NASCAR and then his terminally ill father died in a house fire.

In going through the rubble of his parents’ home, Hamlin injured his right shoulder rotator cuff again, which he had surgery on after the 2023 season.

He might try to avoid surgery until after the 2027 season.

Denny Hamlin is hopeful he can delay having surgery until he's finished racing. (Getty Images)

"I don't have [surgery] scheduled right now," Hamlin said at a news conference Saturday at Martinsville. "The plan was to scan right after the season to kind of see where it stood.

"Pain tolerance has been OK. Obviously, it’s late in the season — everything just gets a little worse. But generally, I've been able to manage it inside the race car. I will see if it hasn't progressed. Maybe if I can nurse it, just for one more year and then do it after that."    

That insinuation is that he hasn’t considered racing beyond 2027.

"I’m content because, obviously, I want to be able to win the last start whenever that is," Hamlin said. "Right now, I know when it is and I feel like I still would be capable of doing that.

"I’m going to enjoy the last 39 races or whatever it is and just play it by ear. But I really feel as though it is a good timeline. There have been many weeks certainly over the last five or six where I’ve just been done, done with it — done with all of this."

Hamlin was speaking after winning the pole Saturday at Martinsville before his frustrating Sunday where he finished sixth with what he believed was a race-winning car. 

He was prescient in his comments while also showing his attitude toward the 2026 season.

"You have weeks like this that kind of bring you back up just for a day," Hamlin said. "Then tomorrow [in the Martinsville race], go ahead and crush it back again. ... The grind is a really tough one."

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

Three drivers are still in the hunt for The Chase, and now it all comes down to Homestead. Here's how the last race in the NASCAR season could unfold.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

NASCAR Contender Rankings: Clinching Scenarios For Last 3 Drivers In The Chase

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead

    NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

    Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    How Should NASCAR Handle Yellow Line, Fuel Mileage Debates After Talladega?

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Kyle Larson Comfortable At No. 1 After Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

    Inside The Garage: How Will Kyle Larson Handle Points Lead With 2 Races Left?

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    4 Takeaways From Kyle Larson Taking Control Of The Chase With Talladega Rally

    NASCAR Trending Image: Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    Joey Logano 'Happy To Be Alive' After Sliding Upside Down At Talladega

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

    NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
4 Takeaways From William Byron's Martinsville Win; Kyle Larson On Brink Of Title
NASCAR Trending Image: Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
Inside The Garage: Why Kyle Larson Won't Play 'Prevent Defense' At Homestead
NASCAR Trending Image: Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Brad Keselowski Still Seeking 2027 Ride As He Negotiates RFK Release
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes