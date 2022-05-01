NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR race at Dover postponed to Monday due to rain 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

DOVER, Del. — With rain halting the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after just 78 laps Sunday and not enough daylight to continue after it stopped, NASCAR will resume the race Monday afternoon.

The 400-lap event will resume at noon ET on FS1.

Kyle Larson was leading the event on the one-mile track when rains pelted the facility. The track does not have lights, and NASCAR did not have time to dry the surface and get to the halfway point (which would make it an official race) before dark.

Chris Buescher, who started from the pole, led 18 laps, followed by Denny Hamlin for the next 55 laps. Hamlin pitted when the caution flew for rain, and Larson, who stayed out, led for five laps under caution before NASCAR had to stop the race because the track was too wet to continue.

It was the first race this year that NASCAR has had to postpone because of rain. The FOX Weather forecast for Monday afternoon calls for temperatures in the 70s, with less than a 10 percent chance of rain.

