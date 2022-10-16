NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR playoffs: South Point 400 top moments from Las Vegas 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 kicks off Sunday with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

It is the seventh race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The eight drivers who were part of the playoff field in Sunday's race included Christopher Bell , Chase Elliott , Ryan Blaney , Ross Chastain , Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano , William Byron and Chase Briscoe . Kyle Larson , Daniel Suárez , Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman were recently eliminated after the Round of 12 competition.

Here are the top moments from Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Setting the stage

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger got the engines roaring. It's almost race time.

A legend in the pace car

NASCAR legend Mark Martin drove the pace car for the race, driving the car that won the inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

And they're racing

The green flag dropped and Tyler Reddick surged out to an early lead.

Early troubles

Elliott battled car troubles and slipped back 12 spots in the first stage.

Wallace surges

Bubba Wallace isn't in the playoff chase, but he's still racing hard, taking lead from Suarez.

Spinout

Kyle Busch was running sixth before spinning out.

Wallace wins Stage 1

Wallace earned the first stage victory as the racers finished under caution.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more