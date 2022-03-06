NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Top moments from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR's best took to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Coming off a win at Auto Club Speedway last weekend, Kyle Larson is looking for back-to-back wins in the beginning stages of the season.

Here are the top moments from Sunday at the racetrack:

Familiar faces

Before the action on the speedway got underway, Danica Patrick made an appearance to discuss being a spectator and a broadcaster of the sport she once competed in.

There was also an appearance by former NFL MVP Marcus Allen.

Less than ideal start

Larson entered the race riding a wave of momentum after last week's win, but a second stop has set him back early on in Las Vegas.

Early caution

Less than halfway through Stage 1, Cole Custer spun out, causing an early caution on Lap 38.

Around we go

As the race picked up, so did the drama, as Cole Custer found himself spun around in the middle of the track.

Kyle Busch nearly found himself in the same predicament also, but was able to use a half-spin to stay safe on the track.

Leading man

With 30 laps left in the opening stage, Denny Hamlin has taken the lead.

Tempers rising

There was no love lost between Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe on the speedway, and Busch wasn't scared to let his feelings be known.

Stay tuned for more updates.

