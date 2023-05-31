NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR levies huge penalty to Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing Updated May. 31, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR hammered Stewart-Haas Racing with one of its biggest penalties ever — including a $250,000 fine and 120 regular-season points — after it says it found a counterfeit part in the underwing of the Chase Briscoe car that it took back to its research and development center following the race Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR docked Briscoe and the team 120 regular-season points and 25 playoff points and also suspended crew chief John Klausmeier for six races. The fine also is issued to Klausmeier, although typically these fines are paid by the team.

Since the introduction of its Next Gen car in 2022 that requires teams to purchase most of the parts and pieces from a specific vendor, NASCAR has promised to issue severe penalties for modifying parts because the idea is that all drivers and teams have most of the same parts and pieces.

Briscoe finished 20th in the race Monday and his car was one of two taken by NASCAR for teardown at its research and development center. NASCAR routinely takes a couple of cars following races to inspect. The cars taken are determined by the series director, who can have a reason or no reason to take the car.

Stewart-Haas Racing chief competition officer Greg Zipadelli said the team mistakenly had the illegal part on the car for the event.

"We had a quality control lapse and a part that never should’ve been on a car going to the racetrack ended up on the No. 14 car at Charlotte," Zipadelli said in a statement.

"We accept NASCAR’s decision and will not appeal."

