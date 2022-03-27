NASCAR Echopark Automotive Grand Prix: Top moments from Texas

NASCAR Cup Series
Sunday brings a full day of action at the racetrack on FOX.

Drivers are in action at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday for the Echopark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, the fourth and final Cup Series race of the month.

After winning last weekend in Atlanta, William Byron is looking to win for the second weekend in a row.

Here are the top moments from Austin, Texas:

Legend in attendance

One of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history was in attendance on Sunday. The Undertaker made an appearance on the track before the race began.

Early lead

Daniel Suarez made his presence felt early, jumping out to a quick lead.

Spin cycle

Kyle Busch got turned around on the track, becoming the first driver to face some adversity on Sunday from Chase Elliott.

Bad news for the leader

Suarez was the winner of the first stage, and he was having a strong day before he got turned around and needed to replace a tire.

Too fast, too furious

Neither Ross Chastain nor Austin Cindric wanted to concede an inch on this race to pit road.

Staying in front

After taking the lead, Chastain was able to maintain it with the help of a flawless pit crew.

Short stay

Ross Chastain held the lead, but Chase Briscoe stole it from him like a thief in the night.

Wheels … off?

A wheel rolling on the track is usually a good sign, as long as it is attached to a car. That was not the case when Bubba Wallace lost a tire.

Regaining the lead

Chastain had briefly lost the lead, but he wasted no time getting it back and putting himself in position for a strong finish.

Stay tuned for more updates.

