Martin Truex Jr. delays retirement, returning in 2024

BROOKLYN, Mich. — At least a few times a month, Martin Truex Jr. has walked into the media center for his weekly media session with the look that he wasn’t going to answer THE question and said "next question" or "no decision" when queried on whether he would return for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Cup points leader walked into the media center at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and said, "It’s your lucky day."

He probably could have said that to those at Joe Gibbs Racing who wanted him to return, and that likely was the entire company, as the 2017 Cup champion said, "I’m coming back."

Truex announced his return for 2023 in similar fashion in June at Nashville. This decision took him a couple of extra months.

"Last year was June, this year was August, so ... give me [until] October next year," Truex said with a laugh about 2025.

The decision took longer than many had expected, considering Truex went winless in missing the playoffs in 2022. He has three race victories this year and leads the standings by 39 points over Denny Hamlin.

"It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing," Truex said. "I’m excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well too."

Truex said Saturday afternoon he had not even yet told his entire crew. He signed the deal Friday night.

"I’ve been leaning that way for a couple of weeks, and I was like, ‘OK, I kept thinking about it and seeing if something changed and nothing changed, so I was like here we go, let’s do it,’" Truex said.

The 43-year-old Truex has 34 Cup wins in 643 starts. His younger brother, Ryan, won an Xfinity race for JGR earlier this year and will continue to drive for the organization.

"We’ve got races for Ryan again next year — hopefully more," Truex said. "We are looking for sponsorship to do a full year, if possible. That is on the table. He will be running part-time, but obviously, it would be great if we could get him a full-time deal."

Truex had indicated previously it would be great to have drop-the-mic moment by winning the championship and retiring. He said even if he wins the championship, he’ll be back.

"Once you sign on the dotted line, you are committed," Truex said. "A lot of people are looking for big things, and hopefully I will deliver."

