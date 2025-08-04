NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen schedule, start time, TV channel Published Aug. 8, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen on August 10, 2025. This 2.45-mile permanent road course at the southern tip of Seneca Lake features 11 challenging turns, significant elevation changes and a fast, flowing layout that rewards precision and smooth throttle application. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch, and more.

When is Go Bowling at The Glen?

Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Sunday, August 10th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

Go Bowling at The Glen will take place at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

How long is the race?

Go Bowling at The Glen will consist of 90 laps across 220.5 miles.

Where can I watch Go Bowling at The Glen? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on HBO Max and NBCSports.com.

What is the Iowa Speedway Schedule?

Friday, August 8th

ARCA Menards Series Practice - 10 a.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 11 a.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 11:35 a.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 12:40 p.m. ET (FS2)

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen - 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, August 9th

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 9:30 a.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10:35 a.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 12:05 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 1:10 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen - 3 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, August 10th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 40 drivers entered into Go Bowling at The Glen. Qualifying starts on Friday, 8/8.

