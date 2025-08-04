NASCAR Cup Series
how to watch nascar watkins glen
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen schedule, start time, TV channel

Published Aug. 8, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen on August 10, 2025. This 2.45-mile permanent road course at the southern tip of Seneca Lake features 11 challenging turns, significant elevation changes and a fast, flowing layout that rewards precision and smooth throttle application. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch, and more.

When is Go Bowling at The Glen?

Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Sunday, August 10th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

Go Bowling at The Glen will take place at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. 

How long is the race?

Go Bowling at The Glen will consist of 90 laps across 220.5 miles.

Where can I watch Go Bowling at The Glen? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA.

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on HBO Max and NBCSports.com.

What is the Iowa Speedway Schedule?

Friday, August 8th

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, August 9th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 9:30 a.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10:35 a.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 12:05 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 1:10 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen - 3 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, August 10th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 40 drivers entered into Go Bowling at The Glen. Qualifying starts on Friday, 8/8.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Midseason Prospect List: Will 'Butterbean' Be Next Older Driver To Make It?

NASCAR Midseason Prospect List: Will 'Butterbean' Be Next Older Driver To Make It?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes