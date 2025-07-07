NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Sonoma: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Toyota / Save Mart 350 Published Jul. 11, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series turns right and left as it heads west to the winding turns of Sonoma Raceway for the 2025 Toyota / Save Mart 350. Set in the heart of California wine country, this iconic road course challenges drivers with sharp elevation changes and technical corners. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Toyota / Save Mart 350?

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 is scheduled for Sunday, July 13th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 will take place at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

How long is the race?

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 will consist of 110 laps across 218 miles.

Where can I watch the Toyota / Save Mart 350? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

Shane Van Gisbergen and more post-race interviews from the Grant Park 165 | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 can be streamed on TNT Sports and MAX.

What is the Sonoma Raceway Schedule?

Friday, July 11th

ARCA Menards Series - Practice - 2:40 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series - Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice - 4 p.m. ET (CW app)

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying - 5:10 p.m. ET (CW app)

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 - 6:30 p.m. ET (FloRacing)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, July 12th

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice - 1:35 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying- 2:40 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR XFinity Series Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW app)

Sunday, July 13th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Qualifying starts on Friday, 7/11.

share

Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more