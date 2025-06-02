NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Michigan: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Firekeepers Casino 400
Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:04 a.m. ET
The 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 is back at Michigan International Speedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 200 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.
When is the Firekeepers Casino 400?
The Firekeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 8th at 2 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The Firekeepers Casino 400 will take place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
How long is the race?
The Firekeepers Casino 400 is a total of 200 laps and 400 miles.
Where can I watch the Firekeepers Casino 400? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.
How can I stream or watch the race without cable?
The Firekeepers Casino 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the Michigan International Speedway Schedule?
Friday, June 6th
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 1 p.m. ET
- ARCA Menards Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET
- ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 3:05 p.m. ET
- ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 - 5 p.m. ET (FS2)
ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, June 7th
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 8:05 a.m. ET (FS1)
- NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 9:30 a.m. ET (Prime Video)
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 10:40 a.m. ET (Prime Video)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sunday, June 8th
Who is driving in the race?
There are 36 drivers entered into the Firekeepers Casino 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 6/7.
share
recommended
-
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 1
2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying: Order for AdventHealth 400
FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' AdventHealth 400 picks, predictions
-
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson clear favorite for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400
-
Who are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time?
NASCAR moving 2026 championship to Homestead as part of finale rotation
in this topic
recommended
-
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 1
2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying: Order for AdventHealth 400
FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' AdventHealth 400 picks, predictions
-
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson clear favorite for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400
-
Who are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time?
NASCAR moving 2026 championship to Homestead as part of finale rotation