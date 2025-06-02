NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Michigan: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Firekeepers Casino 400 Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 is back at Michigan International Speedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 200 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Firekeepers Casino 400?

The Firekeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 8th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Firekeepers Casino 400 will take place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

How long is the race?

The Firekeepers Casino 400 is a total of 200 laps and 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Firekeepers Casino 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Firekeepers Casino 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the Michigan International Speedway Schedule?

Friday, June 6th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 1 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 3:05 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 - 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, June 7th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 8:05 a.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 9:30 a.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 10:40 a.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 8th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 36 drivers entered into the Firekeepers Casino 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 6/7.

