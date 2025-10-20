How to watch 2025 NASCAR Martinsville: Xfinity 500 schedule, start time, TV channel

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Martinsville Speedway for the 2025 Xfinity 500, the final race in the NASCAR Playoff Series Round of 8. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Martinsville, including start time and how to watch.

When is the Xfinity 500?

The Xfinity 500 is scheduled for Sunday, October 26th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Xfinity 500 will take place at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

How long is the race?

The Xfinity 500 will consist of 500 laps across 263 miles.

Where can I watch the Xfinity 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What is the Martinsville Speedway Schedule?

Friday, October 24th

Saturday, October 25th

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 1 p.m. ET (CW)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 2:05 p.m. ET (CW)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, October 26th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Xfinity 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 10/25.