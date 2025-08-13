NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 schedule, start time, TV channel Published Aug. 29, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, kicking off the opening round of the NASCAR Playoffs. Known as "The Track Too Tough to Tame," Darlington’s narrow grooves and abrasive surface challenge even the sport’s best drivers in this crown jewel event. Here's everything you need to know about the race, including how to watch, when to tune in, and what's at stake as the postseason begins under the lights in South Carolina.

When is the Cook Out Southern 500?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled for Sunday, August 31st at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will take place at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

How long is the race?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will consist of 367 laps across 501.32 miles.

Where can I watch the Cook Out Southern 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on USA Network and HBO MAX.

What is the Darlington Raceway Schedule?

Friday, August 29th

ARCA Menards Series West Practice - 2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:05 p.m. ET (FS2)

ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying - 3:20 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying- 4:10 p.m. ET (FS2)

ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 - 7 p.m. ET (FloRacing)

Saturday, August 30th

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 9 a.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 10:10 a.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 - 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR XFinity Series Practice - 3 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR XFinity Series Qualifying - 4:05 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR XFinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

Sunday, August 31st

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the Cook Out Southern 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 8/30.

