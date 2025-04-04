NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Bristol: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Food City 500 Updated Apr. 11, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Food City 500 brings vintage short-track racing back to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. A 266.5-mile race that requires 500 laps to complete, it will mark the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Food City 500?

The Food City 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 13th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Food City 500 will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

How long is the race?

The Food City 500 is a total of 500 laps and 266.5 miles.

Where can I watch the Food City 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App .

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Food City can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Bristol Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, April 11th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:35 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 4:40 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, April 12th

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 11:30 a.m. ET (CW app)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 12:35 p.m. ET (CW app)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 3:05 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 – 5 p.m. ET (CW app)

Sunday, April 13th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Food City 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 4/12.

