NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Food City 500
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Bristol: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Food City 500

Updated Apr. 11, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET

The 2025 Food City 500 brings vintage short-track racing back to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. A 266.5-mile race that requires 500 laps to complete, it will mark the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Food City 500?

The Food City 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 13th at 3 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the race?

The Food City 500 will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

How long is the race?

The Food City 500 is a total of 500 laps and 266.5 miles.

Where can I watch the Food City 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Food City can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Bristol Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, April 11th

Saturday, April 12th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 11:30 a.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 12:35 p.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 3:05 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 – 5 p.m. ET (CW app)

Sunday, April 13th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Food City 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 4/12.

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With no positions to gain, why was Kyle Larson on track so late at Darlington?

With no positions to gain, why was Kyle Larson on track so late at Darlington?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes